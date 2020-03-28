Arts Events Canceled Through End of Spring Semester

Arts at Bryn Mawr posted an update to its homepage, announcing event cancellations resulting from COVID-19: “all in-person Bryn Mawr College Arts Program events on the Bryn Mawr and Haverford College campuses are canceled through the end of the spring 2020 semester, including the Performing Arts Series, Bryn Mawr Reading Series, and the Learning to Listen series, and curricular offerings in Bi-Co Theater, Bi-Co Music, Dance, and Creative Writing Programs.”

A hopeful concluding paragraph followed:

“Our faculty and students continue to create, learn, and grow together in a remote learning environment. We will share any details on virtual experiences, rescheduled dates for canceled events, and events in future seasons, as soon as details are available.”