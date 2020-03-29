Registrar’s Office Working Remotely

A note added to the Registrar’s Office landing page:
“The Registrar’s Office is currently closed. Staff is working remotely and checking phone and email messages regularly.”
“The Registrar’s Office is currently closed. Staff is working remotely and checking phone and email messages regularly.”
