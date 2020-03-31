Info Sessions for Prospective Majors

We’re starting to see virtual event listings for major info sessions, which are annual spring events for current students interested in pursuing a major. Currently on the calendar:
April 6: Bi-Co German Department
April 8: French and Francophone Studies
There are also two info sessions for 360 courses:
April 1: Centering Critical Blackness
April 2: Science, Democracy and Truth
April 2: Environmental Studies
