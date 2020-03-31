Info Sessions for Prospective Majors

March 31, 2020 in 360, Courses, Info Sessions | No comments

We’re starting to see virtual event listings for major info sessions, which are annual spring events for current students interested in pursuing a major. Currently on the calendar:

April 6: Bi-Co German Department

April 8: French and Francophone Studies

There are also two info sessions for 360 courses:

April 1: Centering Critical Blackness

April 2: Science, Democracy and Truth

April 2: Environmental Studies

