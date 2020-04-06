COVID-19 and the College Search

April 6, 2020 in Admissions | No comments

From Bryn Mawr’s Admissions blog: COVID-19 and the College Search.

“We don’t have all the answers right now, but we are committed to working together and staying in contact with students, parents, families, and school counselors. Call us, email us, join our virtual information sessions, read our blogs and student testimonials. Engage with whatever communication channel feels good for you right now. Just know we are here.”

