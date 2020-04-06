From Bryn Mawr’s Admissions blog: COVID-19 and the College Search.
“We don’t have all the answers right now, but we are committed to working together and staying in contact with students, parents, families, and school counselors. Call us, email us, join our virtual information sessions, read our blogs and student testimonials. Engage with whatever communication channel feels good for you right now. Just know we are here.”
No comments
Comments feed for this article
Trackback link: http://covid19.blogs.brynmawr.edu/2020/04/06/covid-19-and-the-college-search/trackback/