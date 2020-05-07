- Launch of the Online Teaching Institute, in which participants work together with support on the design of an online course.
- Plans for Staff Work Between May 15 and Aug. 1, 2020. Includes information on leave, sick days, and options for unpaid leave.
- Spring book buyback information and details.
- An update on student employment options and emergency fund request questions.
No comments
Comments feed for this article
Trackback link: http://covid19.blogs.brynmawr.edu/2020/05/07/new-this-week/trackback/